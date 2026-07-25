Help a child and give them hope to succeed

Jeneicia Foundation is a nonprofit , faith-based charitable organization dedicated to inspiring, transforming and empowering young minds by supporting children from impoverished communities in Jamaica. Guided by faith and open to all, the foundation is committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of children by providing essential school supplies and educational support.

Our goal is to ensure that every child has the tools they need to succeed in the classroom, regardless of their financial circumstances. We believe that investing in education today creates stronger families , healthier communities and brighter futures tomorrow.

Furthermore, one of the unique ways Jeneicia Foundation supports its mission is by writing and publishing books. Proceeds from book sales are used to help purchase school supplies for children in need. Through these efforts, the foundation combines literacy, education and charitable giving to make a lasting impact.

Inaddition, last summer Jeneicia Foundation proudly provided school supplies to 100 children in Jamaica, helping them begin the school year with confidence and hope . Building on that success, the foundation is preparing for this year’s Back to School Drive with the goals of reaching and supporting even more children in the community of Mavis Bank St.Andrew Jamaica .

Lastly, through faith , compassion and community partnerships, Jeneicia Foundation continues to bring hope where it is needed most, empowering children to dream big, achieve their goals and become tomorrow’s leaders .

Our Mission is to Inspire , Transform and Empower young minds by providing educational resources, encouraging faith , and serving children in need with compassion and excellence.