Help a brother of Christ

For the past year, Joe Rohn has had so much happen to him and he needs our help.





Joe has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma. Multiple myeloma is a cancer that forms in plasma cells in the bone marrow, where it builds up and can crowd out healthy blood cells. He has been in agony with pain, feeling like his bones are breaking. The doctors said it is too rapid to do any stem cell transplant and he will most likely be gone within a few weeks.





Joe is one of the most honest people you could ever meet and is willing to do anything for anyone. He is a brother in Christ but is having struggles with God with everything happening. We need to band together as Christians and show Joe that God is real and that we are all here for each other and love one another.





Please pray for him and donate if you can, making his remaining time financially viable.