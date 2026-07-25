Help a Brother in Christ Catchup w/Insurance & DMV

A new brother in Christ, Gabe, who came into the Lord's family this year needs a little help getting caught up on his insurance and paying a related fee to get right with the DMV in Gainesville, FL. He doesn't need a lot to do that, but it's more than he has right now and he won't be able to drive to work or anywhere else until it's resolved.





It's not alot, especially when spread across so many brothers and sisters in Christ who can help. So, please help him get this taken care of quickly and bless you for doing so!