Help a beautiful couple get home

Less than 6 months ago we had $0 debt, $10,000 in savings and a dream for a better future for ourselves.

We were offered an opportunity to move across the country, save to potentially purchase a home, and due to unforseen circumstances our living situation fell through, and we found ourselves destitute.

Since then, we have been financially wrecked, our debt rose, and our savings plummeted. We are doing all that we can to pick up the pieces, but we are drowning, fast. We love to help others in need, we volunteer for services, donate to those we can, and we hope that we can find people that can do the same for us now. In the last 4 months we have put in over 200 applications to jobs, and have gotten only 1 response, 1 offer of employment.

We turn to you today to ask for any help you may be able to provide us, it means avoiding homelessness for us and our 2 beautiful cats.

God bless, and thank you, each and everyone one of you who can help, it means the world to us.

Any and all donations will go strictly to bills, food on our table and leaving this place. We are drug free, alcohol free and some of the kindest people who are going through an awful experience.

We just want to go home.

Thank you, truly.