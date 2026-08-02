Help 3-Year-Old Anayra Fight Cancer

Our beloved daughter Anayra Sammer Ahmed is only 3 years old and is battling Stage III Wilms tumour, a serious childhood cancer affecting her kidney.

Anayra's medical records document her diagnosis and ongoing treatment at Narayana Health in India.

She has already undergone major surgery, during which her right kidney and ureter were removed. She has also received chemotherapy and abdominal radiotherapy as part of her treatment.

Anayra is currently continuing chemotherapy. Six chemotherapy sessions have been completed, and six more remain according to her current treatment plan.

Our family has already faced significant expenses for surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, hospital care, medicines, investigations, nutrition and other treatment-related needs. We are now seeking to raise $35,000 USD to help cover her remaining chemotherapy and related treatment expenses.

Despite everything she has been through, Anayra continues to fight bravely. As her parents, it is heartbreaking to watch our little daughter go through cancer treatment at such a young age. We want to give her every possible chance to complete her treatment and return to the happy childhood she deserves.

If you are able to donate, any amount can make a difference. If you cannot donate, sharing Anayra's fundraiser with your community can help us reach someone who may be able to help.

We have medical records, treatment documentation and hospital bills supporting Anayra's medical journey and expenses.

Patient: Anayra Sammer Ahmed

Age: 3 years

Diagnosis: Stage III Wilms tumour

Chemotherapy completed: 6 sessions

Chemotherapy remaining: 6 sessions

Fundraising goal: $35,000 USD

Hospital: Narayana Health

Thank you for taking the time to read Anayra's story and for your kindness, prayers, support and generosity.