Help 3 Teens Head Back to School Dressed For Succe

Hello friends, family, and community,





As the new school year quickly approaches, I am reaching out to our community for a little extra help to get my 3 daughters fully prepared. Back-to-school season is always filled with excitement and new beginnings, but with the rising costs of everything, matching the growing needs of 3 teenagers all at once has become a significant financial challenge this year.





From school supplies to everyday essentials, the costs add up rapidly. Growing teens mean completely new wardrobes, durable clothing, quality backpacks, and reliable shoes that can last through active school days.





My goal is to make sure each of them walks into their classroom on the first day feeling confident, comfortable, and fully equipped with everything they need to succeed this year.





Where your donations will go:

• Everyday School Clothes: Sturdy jeans, comfortable casual tops, hoodies, and fresh undergarments to build a complete weekly clothing rotation.

• New School Shoes: Proper, supportive footwear for everyday school wear, gym classes, and walking.

• Backpacks & Everyday Supplies: Sturdy bags, binders, planners, advanced notebook packs, folders, and standard writing utensils.





Every single dollar raised goes directly toward these essential items for my girls. No donation is too small, and if you aren't able to contribute financially, simply sharing this link with your network would mean the world to our family.





Thank you so much for your kindness, generosity, and support in helping my 3 girls have a wonderful, stress-free start to the school year!