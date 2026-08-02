Help 15-Year-Old Parisa Get the Scoliosis Surgery

Help Parisa Get the Spinal Surgery She Needs

Parisa is a bright 15-year-old girl from Shiraz who loves learning, Kung Fu, and dreaming about her future. She has consistently been one of the top students in her school and, before scoliosis changed her life, she was an accomplished young Kung Fu athlete with a brown belt, medals, and competition awards.

Today, Parisa needs spinal surgery, and her family cannot afford the cost of the surgery, hospitalization, treatment, and rehabilitation on their own.

We are asking for your help to give her the chance to receive the treatment she needs and return to the life she loves.





Before Scoliosis Changed Her Daily Life

Kung Fu was a major part of Parisa's childhood. She trained for years, earned her brown belt, competed in tournaments, and received multiple awards and medals.

She brought that same determination to school, consistently achieving excellent grades and ranking among the strongest students in her class.





Then Scoliosis Changed Her Life

About two years ago, Parisa's scoliosis began to increasingly affect her daily life.

Activities that once came naturally to her became difficult and painful. She had to step away from Kung Fu, and everyday activities—including moving around, sitting, and studying—became increasingly challenging.

For a teenager who had always been active and focused on school and sports, the change has been devastating.





Parisa Needs Spinal Surgery

Parisa has been evaluated by a spine specialist in Shiraz and diagnosed with adolescent idiopathic scoliosis. Her treating physician has recommended surgical treatment for fixation and correction of the scoliosis.

Supporting medical documentation, including recent spinal X-rays and the specialist's written recommendation, has been provided with this campaign.

Parisa's original X-rays can also be viewed directly through the imaging center:





View Parisa's X-Rays from the Imaging Center:

https://i.partoapp.ir/PV?i=1691740926





How the Funds Will Be Used

Funds raised through this campaign will be used toward Parisa's:

Spinal surgery and surgical team costs Hospital and operating-room expenses Medical tests and imaging Medications and post-operative care Rehabilitation and physiotherapy Necessary follow-up medical care Purchase and installation of a stair lift to help Parisa safely access her second-floor home during her recovery Other necessary medical and recovery-related expenses

Parisa's family lives on the second floor of a rental home with no elevator. Because using the stairs is already difficult for her and is expected to be especially challenging after surgery, part of the funds will be used to purchase and install a stair lift. The landlord has given permission for the installation.





Estimated Cost and Medical Documentation

The current preliminary estimate for Parisa's surgery is approximately CAD $4,500 (about 444 million tomans). This is based on the information currently available to her family and is not yet a final hospital quote.

The hospital requires an initial deposit before completing Parisa's registration, scheduling the surgery, and issuing the final cost documentation. We have now sent funds to cover this initial step and are expecting to receive the official paperwork, confirmed surgery date, and updated cost estimate shortly.

Medical costs can change quickly because of severe inflation and changing economic conditions. For this reason, the final amount may be different from today's estimate.

As soon as the hospital provides the official documentation, confirmed surgery date, and final cost, we will add them to this fundraiser as an update so donors have access to the latest information.

The approximately CAD $4,500 figure represents the current estimated cost of the surgery itself and does not include all hospitalization, medications, rehabilitation, follow-up care, or the stair lift.





Why Her Family Needs Help

The cost of major spinal surgery and the care that follows is far beyond what Parisa's family can afford. Severe inflation, difficult economic conditions, and continuing instability in the region have made an already overwhelming medical expense even harder for her family to manage.

Time is also a critical factor.

Parisa's condition has progressed to a stage where her family has been advised that surgery should not be delayed. They are working to arrange the operation within the coming weeks, rather than months or years, while she still has the best possible opportunity to benefit from the procedure.

According to the medical guidance her family has received, further delay could allow her scoliosis to progress and could make treatment more difficult.

Her family is doing everything they can, but they cannot raise the necessary funds in such a short period of time. That is why they need our help now.





Help Parisa Get Back to Her Dreams

Parisa is only 15.

She still dreams of continuing her education, building her future, and hopefully one day returning to the sport she loves.

This campaign isn't only about paying for an operation. It's about giving a young girl the opportunity to move forward with her education, regain as much of her active life as possible, and start thinking about her future again.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings Parisa closer to receiving the treatment she needs.

If you aren't able to donate, please consider sharing her story. Sharing this campaign can be just as important in helping us reach someone who can.

Thank you for giving Parisa a chance to get back to her life and her dreams.





Supporting Documentation

To help donors understand Parisa's situation and verify the information presented in this fundraiser, supporting photographs and documentation are included with the campaign. These include records of her academic and Kung Fu achievements, recent photographs showing how scoliosis has affected her, spinal X-rays, and her spine specialist's written recommendation.

Additional hospital documentation, including the confirmed surgery date and updated cost information, will be added as soon as it becomes available.

We will continue updating the campaign throughout Parisa's treatment and recovery while protecting her personal and medical privacy.





Who Is Organizing This Fundraiser?

My name is Babak Tehrani, and Parisa is my cousin—the daughter of one of my aunts. I know Parisa and her family personally, and I am organizing this fundraiser on their behalf.

Because of my mother's medical background and her connections in Shiraz, she has been helping the family navigate Parisa's medical care and connect with an experienced spine specialist and surgical team.

I will be responsible for receiving the campaign funds and maintaining records of transfers and medical payments related to this fundraiser.

Since I live outside Parisa's home country, funds raised through this campaign will be transferred to her family in Shiraz through established money-exchange services. Whenever possible, payments will be made directly toward Parisa's hospital and medical expenses.

When direct payment to a medical provider is not possible, funds will be transferred to an account managed by Parisa's aunt in Shiraz, who will help oversee payments for her surgery, treatment, rehabilitation, stair lift, and other necessary expenses related to her care.

Our goal is to make sure the funds are used carefully and responsibly for Parisa's treatment and recovery. As hospital invoices, surgery details, and other documentation become available, we will continue updating this fundraiser so donors can follow Parisa's progress and see how their support is helping her.