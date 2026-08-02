Help 11-Year-Old Saad and His Family Build a Safe

My name is Saad, and I am 11 years old.

I never imagined that, at my age, I would be working instead of going to school.

A few years ago, my father lost his life in a tragic accident. In one moment, everything changed. We lost not only the person we loved the most but also the only one who provided for our family.

After my father's death, his family turned us away. My mother, my four sisters, and I were forced to leave our home with nowhere else to go. Since then, we have been living in a small rented house that barely protects us from the weather.

My mother works as a maid in several homes every day. She leaves early in the morning and returns home exhausted after cleaning, washing dishes, doing laundry, and whatever work she can find. She works incredibly hard just to provide us with a simple meal.

My two older sisters work alongside my mother as domestic helpers whenever they can. They should be studying and enjoying their childhood, but instead they spend their days working because our family has no other way to survive. My two younger sisters are still too young to work, so they stay at home.

I also work at a local garage. Every day I help clean the workshop, repair punctured tyres, change tyres, carry tools, and do whatever work I am asked to do. I have learned these skills because I want to help my family in any way I can. I know I am only eleven years old, but I cannot watch my mother struggle alone while I do nothing.

Even though all of us work as hard as we can, we still cannot escape poverty.

Our rented house is in a remote area with very few basic facilities. We do not have reliable electricity, clean drinking water, proper gas service, or a proper sewage system. Our house is not weatherproof. Whenever it rains, water leaks through the roof and enters our home. We spend sleepless nights trying to keep ourselves and our few belongings dry. Sometimes it feels like even the place we call home is falling apart around us.

Life has also become emotionally exhausting. After losing my father, we lost the protection and security that every family deserves. There have been people who have looked down on us because we are poor. Some have mocked us, humiliated us, or treated us as if we were worth less because of our circumstances. My mother and my older sisters sometimes face disrespect simply because they work in other people's homes to earn an honest living. They leave home every day with courage, but they also carry the fear of being mistreated or harassed. It hurts to see my mother return home in tears after working so hard just to provide for us.

All my mother wants is to earn an honest living and raise her children with dignity. All we want is a place where we can feel safe, where my sisters do not have to live in fear, and where we can live without constantly worrying about humiliation, harassment, or whether we will have a roof over our heads tomorrow.

Despite everyone's hard work, we still cannot afford the things that many people consider basic human necessities. We struggle to buy enough food. We cannot afford a proper education. We cannot afford clean water. We cannot afford to build a safe home where we can live with dignity. Every day is a battle just to survive.

My biggest dream is not to become rich.

My dream is simple.

I want my family to have a small home that belongs to us—a place where we no longer have to worry about rain leaking through the roof, where my sisters can sleep safely, where we have clean water, electricity, and basic sanitation. I want my sisters and me to be able to go to school and receive the education every child deserves. I want my mother to smile again instead of carrying the weight of the entire family on her shoulders every single day.

One of the kind ladies whose house my mother works in learned about our family's situation. After hearing our story and seeing how hard my mother, my sisters, and I work just to survive, she kindly offered to help us write this message so that compassionate people might hear our story and give us a chance to build a better future.

Today, I am asking for your kindness.

If you choose to help our family, your support will help us:

Build a small, safe home where we can finally live with dignity. Give my sisters and me the opportunity to attend school. Provide clean drinking water, electricity, and proper sanitation. Help us afford food and other basic necessities. Give my mother hope that all of her sacrifices were not in vain.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to safety, stability, and hope. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing our story could help it reach someone who can.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness could change our lives forever and give my family something we have not had for a long time—a future filled with hope.

May God bless you and your loved ones for your compassion and generosity.