Help 100 orphans in Dankama katsina state with foo

Assalamu Alaikum and Hello,





My name is Izziddini, and I am raising funds to support 100 orphans in Dankama, Kaita Local Government Area, Katsina State, Nigeria.





Many of these children in our community have lost their parents and are struggling with basic needs. They don't have enough food, proper clothes, or access to education.





Our goal is to raise funds to provide:

**Food**: Nutritious meals for 100 children in Dankama for 1 month

**Clothes**: New clothes and shoes for the children

**Education**: School supplies, books, and learning support





Every donation, no matter how small, will make a direct impact on a child's life here in Dankama. With your help, we can give these orphans hope, dignity, and a better future.





The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: "I and the person who looks after an orphan will be in Paradise like this" - holding his two fingers together.





Please donate and share this campaign with your friends and family. May Allah reward you abundantly.





JazakAllahu Khairan.

- Team Izziddini, Dankama, Kaita LGA





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TRANSPARENCY & ACCOUNTABILITY





I promise to be 100% transparent with every donation received.





**Location**: Dankama, Kaita Local Government Area, Katsina State, Nigeria.





**How Funds Will Be Used:**

100% of the donations will go directly to support the 100 orphans.

1. **Food**: 40%

2. **Clothes & Shoes**: 30%

3. **School Supplies**: 20%

4. **Admin & Logistics**: 10%





**Proof & Updates:**

I will post photo and video updates here showing the distribution to the children in Dankama. I will also share receipts.





If we raise more than our goal, the extra funds will be used to help more orphans in Kaita LGA.﻿﻿