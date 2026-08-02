Good evening... How are you all? I thank everyone who can help and those who cannot. I am in dire need of assistance from anyone who is able. My family has been suffering from severe financial hardship for years, and I apologize for having to ask for help in this way. My wallet address for anyone who wants to help me is:

0xbC29040aD274e2224F7240AdC2e36E3504d25D73



