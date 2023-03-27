Hello, Help Jasper Feeds 30+ Rescued Pets In Ugand

Hello, my name is jasper from Jinja .

I rescue stray pets that have on one . Every day they suffer from hungry. I try my best to feed them but feeds are expensive and I can't do it alone .

Your small donations of $5 feed 5 pets for a day , $25 can feed them for a week .

Please help 🙏. Even sharing this page is a huge help 🙏.

All the donations goes on food, medications and shelter.

THANKS AND GOD BLESS 🙌 🙏 YOU.



