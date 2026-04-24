Heat Safety Fund for Alicia, Her Son & Small dog

I’m reaching out during a difficult time with my son Kamari and our service animal Chase, trying to stay safe in Phoenix's heat. Without gas and generator fuel, our air conditioner turns off, and the RV becomes dangerously hot. I fight daily to protect my family but can’t do it alone. We need immediate fuel support to avoid risks. Any help today will keep us safe from extreme heat. Your support makes a difference in our safety and well-being. Your kindness means a lot. Sincerely, Alicia aka Pinky.



