Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery for Perry

URGENT: Help Perry Pascua Get a Life-Saving Heart Surgery

A Father's Heart is Failing—And Time is Running Out

Perry Pascua, a devoted father, loving husband, and hardworking provider, urgently needs our help. At just 45 years old, he has spent his life traveling across the Davao region, rain or shine, working tirelessly for a travel agency to support his wife, Hannah Leah, and their two children—Yannah (11) and Psalms (13).

For the past 10 years, Perry has battled diabetes. Now, his condition has worsened, affecting his heart. Doctors have diagnosed him with severe coronary artery disease, and he is at high risk of another heart attack—one that could take him from his family forever.

He needs an emergency Coronary Artery Bypass Graft within 7 days to survive.

But there’s a heartbreaking obstacle:

🏥 350,000 PHP is needed as a down payment for the doctor.

🏥 100,000 PHP is required as a down payment to the hospital.

Until these payments are made, the doctors cannot proceed with the life-saving surgery. Every second counts. If Perry suffers another heart attack before the operation, he may not make it.

Perry’s Family Needs Him

Perry is more than just the head of the household—he is his family’s rock. His wife and children rely on him not just for financial support, but for love, guidance, and strength. Without him, their world would be shattered.

How You Can Help

We are reaching out to kind-hearted souls to help us raise 450,000 PHP to give Perry a fighting chance. Your donation—no matter how big or small—will bring us closer to saving his life.

🔹 Donate now to help Perry get the surgery he desperately needs.

🔹 Share this campaign with your friends and family.

🔹 Pray for Perry as he fights for his life.





Every peso, every share, and every prayer counts. Let’s come together and give Perry the chance to see his children grow up, to hold his wife’s hand for years to come, and to live the life he has worked so hard to build.





📌 Donate now and be part of Perry’s miracle.

For donations and inquiries, please contact: Hannah Leah Pascua - 0965 880 4600





🙏 Thank you for your kindness and generosity.