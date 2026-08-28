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Heart Valve Surgery

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJasmine Neal

Heart Valve Surgery

Hi, my name is Jas Neal Spears and I'm reaching out because I need help with something I never imagined I'd have to ask for.

I need heart valve surgery.

Right now I'm trying to stay strong and focus on getting through the surgery and healing, but the financial reality is overwhelming. Between the surgery itself, hospital stay, testing, medication, and the recovery time where I won't be able to work, I can't do this on my own it takes a village

I have always been the person who tries to handle things myself, but today I have to be humble and ask for help.

Your donation will go directly to:

- Heart surgery and hospital bills

- Pre-surgery testing and cardiology appointments

- Prescriptions and follow-up care after surgery

- Rent, utilities, and basic living expenses while I recover

Even if you can only give $5, $10, or $25, it truly makes a difference and gets me closer to getting this surgery and getting my life back I trust GOD

Thank you for taking the time to read this, for your prayers, your love, and your support. I am so grateful for any help you can give.

thank you kindly ,

Jas


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