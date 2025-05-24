Help James Get His Heart Transplant

I'm reaching out to ask for support for my son, James, age 45. He urgently needs a heart transplant—without it, he won’t survive.

James has a rare, inherited blood clotting condition called Factor V Leiden. In just three years, he’s suffered two strokes and a massive heart attack, all caused by blood clots. Both strokes were venous (CVT), a rare form that makes up only 1% of all strokes. Miraculously, he avoided permanent brain damage.

In October 2023, just weeks after the birth of his daughter Isabella in Ethiopia, James had a massive heart attack from another clot. His strong, athletic heart saved him. He had no plaque or blockages—just a life-threatening clot. Had he not been in peak physical condition, he likely wouldn’t have survived.

When James returned home to Portland, Oregon, doctors were hopeful he'd fully recover. But over time, his heart continued to atrophy. Now, more than 60% of his heart muscle is destroyed—and it's still declining.

James is a talented mechanical engineer, but he’s been unable to work since his heart failure. He has two young children who adore him and need him present and stable.

Our family has done everything we can to support James and his wife, Simret, who just arrived in the U.S. after a three-year immigration wait. She cannot work yet, and we’ve exhausted our financial resources.

James is on Medicaid, so his transplant surgery will be covered, but his living expenses are not. We’re raising funds to cover:

Rent – $1,770/month (a modest apartment near his transplant hospital)

Car expenses – $450/month (vital for medical appointments and transplant readiness)

We’re hoping to raise $21,250 to cover just one year of rent—to keep James stable, close to care, and ready when the transplant call comes.

This is a hard ask—but it’s a heartfelt one. James has fought so hard to stay alive. If you’re able to support or share this story, we’re deeply grateful.

Thank you for reading, caring, and helping us keep hope alive.



