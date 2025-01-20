My Path to a Healthy Smile

Good day. My name is Cindy Edwards. I am 30 years old. Honestly, too young to be writing a paragraph asking for help with a very necessary oral surgery end of February. I have struggled with my teeth for the last decade, my mouth being riddled with infections, likely causing my high blood pressure well into stage 3 hypertension and consistent discomfort. I am at high risk of a stroke but am taking the steps to a healthier lifestyle. Any help would be appreciated for costs of surgery. I need to have all of my teeth removed to help subside the perpetual infection in my gums.

I have been eating healthier daily, drinking primarily water and mixing workout routines into my day to day. The aim is these changes and removing the infection will save me from being on blood pressure medicine the rest of my life.



Thank you for your time and consideration, again anything you can give would be very helpful.