Health medical

Hello my name is Joanna ley currently live in southeast Wisconsin. Single mom with an daughter that is autistic and heart transplant survivors I know about the power of god and the goodness kindness of others I am 43 yr old with many health issues divides ,forefront ms two jobs and home health working with elderly two job one health job no health insurance and the other job I will be lovable in five months I am asking for 3000 to pay for 5 mouths for my ms I fell twice in the last mouth. Banged myself up pretty good some thing that scared me more than anything I have not been able to afford my ms medication and need the help others thank you for your love and support