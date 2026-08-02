Health Journey

Sometimes life brings us into seasons we never expected and reminds us that we aren’t meant to carry every burden alone. As a mother of four, my children have always been my greatest priority, but recent and unexpected health challenges have placed my family in a difficult position. After much prayer and consideration, I’ve decided to reach out for support while I focus on getting the medical care I need.





Recently, I had an unexpected three-day hospital stay that has been followed by ongoing medical bills, testing, specialist appointments, and continued care with cardiology and neurology. I was also recently diagnosed with Hashimoto’s, adding another layer of appointments, treatment, and medical needs that have to be addressed.

The financial burden isn’t only the medical bills themselves. The hospital stay, appointments, testing, and follow-up visits take significant time away from being able to work as much as I normally need to while continuing to care for and provide for my four children.

I’m sharing a glimpse of my life, in hopes of relievingsome of the financial pressure from medical expenses, ongoing specialist care, and everyday necessities while I work through this season and get the answers and care I need.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, would mean more to my family than I can express. And if you aren’t in a position to give financially, your prayers are just as deeply appreciated. Prayers for healing, answers, strength, and peace for my family during this time would mean so much to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read this, for sharing it, for praying for us, and for any support you’re able to give. I am incredibly grateful. 🤍



