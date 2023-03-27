Health care

1,200 families depend on us every month. Help us keep the doors open.

*Support our health fund today.*





### *5. One-Line Captions*

1. "Health is wealth. Let’s give it to those who have none."

2. "A hospital bill shouldn’t decide who lives."

3. "Donate blood. Donate money. Donate hope."

4. "Small donation. Big recovery."

5. "For someone, your help is their treatment."





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Want me to tailor one?

Tell me: *Is it for a hospital, NGO, patient, or medical camp?*

And I’ll write the exact description + headline + CTA for you.