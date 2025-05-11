Support Doris Cain's Healing Journey!

My incredible mom, Doris Cain, was recently diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer that has spread to other parts of her body. Traditional treatments are not a viable option due to underlying health conditions. After much prayer and research, she has chosen to pursue care at Hope4Cancer, a renowned integrative clinic in Tijuana, Mexico.

Hope4Cancer offers a holistic, patient-centered approach—treating not just the cancer, but the whole person: mind, body, and spirit. Their world-class therapies combine the best of alternative & integrative medicine with nutrition tailored to each individual’s unique needs. Hope4Cancer has amazing an amazing 92% success rate, by focusing on the root cause of the cancer and helping your body to heal itself.

The challenge we now face is financial. The treatment program costs over $60,000 (up-front), not including travel expenses, and insurance is unlikely to cover it.

If you know Doris, you know she radiates love, generosity, and faith. She’s the kind of person who lifts others up without hesitation. Now, it’s our turn to lift her up. Let’s show her how deeply she is loved and supported.

No gift is too small—together, we can make a difference. Your support, in any way (prayer, sharing, or giving), means the world to our family!

