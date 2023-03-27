HEALED AND RESTORED

Can you help me? I would really love to be able to send some beautiful women to a healing and restoration conference. How can we minister effectively if we ourselves are not healed and whole? One is only a teenager but can you imagine the difference they can make to the people around them if they receive that special healing touch from the Lord? Sometimes we need to position ourselves in a space and place to be able to receive in faith the healing and restoration we need. Think of the woman who stretched out her hand to touch the cloak of Jesus and was healed from her illness. She probably followed Him for a long time before she couId get close enough to reach out to touch his garment. I know the heart of these women is to get to the meeting place where they can be ministered to by other women and by Jesus Himself. Please help me to get them there by donating what you can.