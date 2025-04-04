Help Joanna Beat Lyme Disease and Regain Her Life

“I would have lost heart, unless I had believed that I would see the goodness of YHWH in the land of the living” - Psalm 27:13

~~~

My dear friend, Joanna Dowlearn, is a woman of tremendous Biblical faith. She was a United States Marine and a nurse, as well as an active volunteer, teacher, and facilitator within her faith community. She was also a stay-at-home mom, home-educator, and manager of the family homestead. She is a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, and friend; an avid crocheter and writer. She also creates learning materials and content for, as well as helps to manage, an online children's ministry. She is a wonderful helper and encourager to many others, all despite her own significant struggles.

It is these struggles for which help is now being asked. Joanna was severely ill for a very long time, growing increasingly debilitated over decades, yet none of the myriad doctors of varying specialties could identify the true cause of her declining health, though they applied numerous different diagnoses. In 2020, this mysterious illness caused her to become completely incapacitated, manifesting extreme and frightening neurological and cognitive symptoms resembling several neurodegenerative conditions (think MS, ALS, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's). Despite abundant medical testing and evaluation, doctors still could not figure out what was wrong, and none of the suggested protocols or treatments helped even the slightest bit, leaving Joanna requiring round-the-clock care. With no official diagnosis, she was ineligible for any assistive benefit or medical interventions, so her husband and sons assumed her care at home, on their own, without guidance or support.

Heartbreakingly, with no answers and no beneficial treatment, Joanna became even sicker. She was extremely immunocompromised, experiencing muscle wasting, malabsorption issues, crippling fatigue and exhaustion, weakness, gait (walking) and balance issues, heart and vision complications, along with speech, comprehension, and memory problems, all compounded by profuse muscle, nerve, and joint pain. Other symptoms and complications Joanna experienced included: major brain fog and brain jolts, hypoesthesia (decreased sensation of touch), light and sound sensitivity, extreme dizziness and nausea, loss of appetite (she lost 60 pounds in 4 months as she could barely eat), piercing eye pain and stabbing headaches, tingling and numbness in extremities, heat intolerance and overall temperature dysregulation, alternating sweats and chills, tooth and jaw pain, muscle spasms and internal tremors; she was barely able to speak, had difficulty swallowing, couldn't read, couldn’t focus on conversations or screens, and was regularly acquiring other common illnesses, which increased her suffering.

Finally, in 2021, Joanna was diagnosed with Lyme Disease; a stealth bacteria that is notoriously difficult to diagnose and treat, which causes devastating physical and mental suffering. Then, in 2022, Joanna was also diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), which is a severe and disruptive autoimmune condition causing major inflammation and gastric issues, as well as significant allergic reactions to environmental substances, food, medication, supplements, etc. MCAS is frequently a comorbidity of Lyme.

Despite previous treatment for Lyme and a focus on MCAS (to help strengthen and support the body to be able to overcome the Lyme infection), Joanna has been predominantly homebound and bedridden for the past 5 years. She has largely been unable to do more than elementary activities of daily living (mostly basic grooming and hygiene for herself), though this is often taxing due to the unrelenting and oppressive symptoms caused by Lyme Disease and MCAS. Recently, her health has declined further due to a Lyme relapse. Her condition is so fragile that she has had to move in with her mother so that she can have care while her beloved husband, Charley (who is her primary caregiver), is at work.

Anyone who knows Charley knows that he is a man of faith, extremely friendly, helpful, kind, generous, and hardworking. He is devoted to his family, and unhesitatingly helps others in time of need; assisting innumerable people physically and financially throughout his life. He has been Joanna’s best friend for 33 years, and constant support in battling this heinous disease; at times, he has been the only person she has seen or interacted with for days on end. Not only does he work diligently at the job that he has maintained for the past 26 years (in order to provide for his family), but he has also had to assume all of the household duties that Joanna would otherwise attend to. Charley also had to become knowledgeable about all aspects of Joanna's condition, and has essentially become her nurse, attending to her all of her care needs. Further, he has learned to be a specialty cook so that he can daily provide his wife with healthy food in keeping with a very strict diet, to help alleviate symptoms; all of this on top of his own duties as a husband, protector, and provider.

This has all transpired in conjunction with the Dowlearns having to evacuate their home, abandoning many of their belongings 4 years ago due to excessive water damage, which caused significant mold infestation in their home; because mold exposure itself can be very detrimental to one's health, and it also greatly complicates Lyme Disease and MCAS. Joanna and Charley have been living in a tiny camper for the past 4 years as their house was causing her to become sicker. She is suspected to have Mold Toxicity/Toxic Mold Illness, but has yet to be officially tested (because that's just one more expense).

Complicating matters now, Joanna is experiencing increasing visual issues related to optic disc and retinal inflammation, with a notable decline in vision. Doctors do believe this may be related to Lyme and Co-infections (specifically Bartonella), but conventional treatment is contraindicated when dealing with these stealth bacteria. If left untreated, blindness is a possibility; this is why it's crucial to get effective treatment for Joanna now.

The Dowlearns are pursuing a new treatment protocol for Lyme Disease and Co-Infections, MCAS, and Mold Illness, through a new practitioner, in the hopes that Joanna can be restored to health after such severe and long suffering; but, in an attempt to find the actual cause of her illness, and pursue efficacious treatment previously, they have completely exhausted their savings, and have incurred further debt in trying to get appropriate care. In conjunction with the pernicious symptoms of this insidious infection - which ravages a person's body, completely disrupts their lives, relationships, work, and other pursuits, while robbing them of their dignity, independence, productivity, creativity, peace and joy - fighting the disease is financially draining, and often causes financial hardship. Lyme Specialists are few and far between, and their services and treatments are not typically covered by insurance due to frustrating regulatory issues. Overwhelmingly, expenses must be paid for out-of-pocket, and this causes the cost of treating Lyme to easily skyrocket into the tens and hundreds of thousands of dollars.

From Lymestats.org, ”Since the CDC denies the existence of chronic Lyme, insurance companies are not required to cover costs related to the disease. Patients spend on average $53,000 per year out-of-pocket for tests, doctor's visits pharmaceuticals, and supplements.”

It should also be noted that despite the fact that Joanna is a veteran (as is Charley), and was a nurse also, quite ironically the VA (specifically) and the modern medical establishment (as a whole) are not very well versed in, and therefore do not know how to treat Lyme, MCAS or Mold Toxicity appropriately; so there has been little to no help in healing, for Joanna, within those settings.

As family, friends, coworkers, peers, and supporting community members, we can help alleviate the burdens of a precious family, who (even out of their own lack and in the midst of their own suffering) continue to help, support, and encourage others.

While we are very aware that so many have their own trials, we would ask - if you have ever been touched by the loving-kindness of Joanna or Charley, if you have been a recipient of help or encouragement from them, or if you simply are moved by their plight, that you consider a direct, financial donation to assist with Joanna’s care, as a ministry of charity and love. Any amount is greatly appreciated.

All donations will be put towards Joanna's care and treatment, including: health/medical visits, laboratory testing, treatment protocols, physical aids and assistive technology, travel and lodging expenses to visit distant practitioners as necessary, as well as other pertinent expenses.

We appreciate you taking the time to read Joanna's story and for any assistance you can offer. From the bottom of all of our hearts, thank you for your concern and support. We also encourage you to please share this fundraiser far and wide so that Joanna has a chance to receive as much help as possible. We would also ask for your sincere prayers for healing.

May the Great Physician come and heal His children. May Abba be praised; may the Dowlearns be granted provision, and may all who have a heart to help be blessed.

~~~

“Heal me, O YHWH, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved, for You are my praise” - Jeremiah 17:14

~~~

*For more information about Lyme Disease, its severity, and its financial toll, you may wish to watch:

Under Our Skin

The Monster Inside Of Me

The Quiet Epidemic

I'm Not Crazy, I'm Sick

You may also like to visit:

Project Lyme

LymeDisease.org

Global Lyme Alliance

American Lyme Disease Foundation

ILADS.org