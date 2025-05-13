Brand New Start after Divorce

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $970
Campaign funds will be received by Samantha Oakes
Hi there! My name is Samantha, and I'm reaching out to you to help me start a brand new life after a difficult divorce. My husband decided during Christmas that he no longer wanted to be with me, and now I'm embarking on a new journey, moving across the country to be closer to my family in Ohio.
As you can imagine, this transition has not been easy, and I'm facing unexpected moving costs, travel expenses, and the need for my first grocery run in Ohio. That's where you come in - I'm hoping to raise $5,000 to help cover these expenses and give me a fresh start.
Your support would be invaluable to me, and I promise to use the funds wisely. Your contribution will go directly towards covering my moving costs, groceries, and other essential expenses. With your help, I can start my new life with confidence and the resources I need to succeed.
Thank you for taking the time to read my story and consider supporting me. Your kindness and generosity mean the world to me, and I'm grateful for any amount you can contribute. Together, we can make this new chapter of my life a success!
#NewBeginnings #FreshStart #Divorce #MovingExpenses #GroceryRun #OhioBound
Best of luck Sam, be free as a bird, you can do it!
Best wishes, sending prayers!
Praying for God's peace and healing as you start your new journey. Blessings to you, Sam!
Sending prayers as you move onto this next chapter.
I'm praying that a EXCITING new chapter of your life has just begun!
Love and blessings!
Here's to brighter days for you 💚
Wishing you all the luck in the world.
