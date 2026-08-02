He never quit and never will, no matter what....

HELP AN ENTREPRENEUR FINISH WHAT COVID NEARLY ENDED

There are some people who simply don't know how to quit.

My friend is one of them.

He is a United States Marine Corps veteran.

He is a Chaplain.

He is a husband, father, grandfather, and entrepreneur.

But if you asked him who he is, none of those would come first.





He would tell you: “I am a Child of God.”





His faith has shaped the way he has tried to live his life, serve others, lead his family, and conduct his business. If you know anything about Marines, you know that quitting doesn't come naturally.





That determination would eventually be tested in ways he could never have imagined.

Several years ago, after years of preparation, he finally launched a technology and infrastructure company around a vision he believed could become something significant.

The company launched with financial backing in place.

The future looked promising.

Then COVID hit.

Within weeks, uncertainty swept through the economy and changed virtually everything.

Shortly after the company launched, the investor who had committed tens of millions of dollars (in writing) to financially back the venture, became concerned about what COVID might do to the economy and withdrew his support.

There was one enormous problem.

The company had already launched.

Commitments had been made.

Expenses had begun.

The vision was already in motion.





My friend suddenly faced a choice:

Walk away from everything he had spent years building...or somehow find a way to keep going.

He chose to keep going.

And he kept going.

When financing became difficult, he kept going.

When bills accumulated, he kept going.

When one year became two, and two became several, he kept going.

He prayed.

He worked.

He borrowed.

He sacrificed.

He continued developing the technology, relationships, business model, and opportunities necessary to keep the vision alive.

And somehow, through all of it, the company survived, but unfortunately is struggling to keep up with the debt and all operational bills.

In fact, the opportunity today is potentially much greater than the opportunity that existed when this journey began.

But surviving has come at an enormous financial cost.

For years, he has personally carried business obligations that normally would have been supported by outside investment capital.

That accumulated debt has now created a painful irony:

After fighting all these years to keep the vision alive, the financial cost of surviving could prevent him from finally building it.

That's why I'm creating this campaign.

OUR FIRST GOAL: $250,000

The immediate goal is to raise at least $250,000.

That would allow him to bring several pressing business loan obligations current, reduce the immediate financial pressure, restore some working capital, and finally create enough breathing room to start moving forward instead of continually fighting the financial battles of the past.

But there is a much bigger possibility.

THE TRANSFORMATIONAL GOAL: $1.5 MILLION

If this story reached enough people to raise $1.5 million, it could fundamentally change the trajectory of this company.

It could allow the business to substantially eliminate the legacy debt accumulated during the years following the COVID-era funding collapse.

More importantly, it could allow him to redirect resources toward what he has been trying to do all along:

Build.

Part of those funds could help begin developing several initial technology-enabled infrastructure sites, putting the business model into operation and creating the opportunity to generate revenue.

So this isn't simply about paying bills.

It's about turning survival into opportunity.

It's about helping someone move from fighting yesterday's financial battles to building tomorrow's business.

WHY IS THIS CAMPAIGN ANONYMOUS?

That's a fair question.

The company is actively pursuing customers, commercial relationships, and investment.

Publicly announcing financial distress while those conversations are taking place could unintentionally damage the very opportunities we're trying to preserve.

For that reason, I am telling my friend's story while protecting his identity, his family, the company, its customers, and prospective investors.

But the story is real.

The obligations are real.

The sacrifice is real.

And so is the opportunity ahead.

This campaign is also not an investment offering.

No equity, ownership, repayment, interest, or financial return is being offered in exchange for a contribution.

This is simply a request for help.

WHY I'M ASKING

My friend has spent much of his life serving other people.

He served his country as a United States Marine.

He serves others as a Chaplain.

He has tried to serve his family, his employees, his customers, and the people around him.

And through one of the most difficult chapters of his life, he refused to quit.

Sometimes perseverance can carry a person an extraordinary distance.

But eventually, even someone who has spent his life helping others may need people willing to stand beside him.

That's what this campaign is about.

Not rescuing someone who quit.

Helping someone who wouldn't.

IMAGINE WHAT WE COULD DO TOGETHER

The first goal may sound enormous.

But imagine if this story reached enough people.

10,000 people giving $25 would raise $250,000.

25,000 people giving $10 would do the same.

Some people may be able to give $10.

Some $25.

Some $100.

And perhaps this story will reach someone blessed with the ability to do considerably more.

But giving isn't the only way to help.

Sharing this campaign could be just as important.

One share could put this story in front of the person who changes everything.

And prayer matters too.

My friend has spent years praying for a way through this.

Maybe the answer isn't one person writing one enormous check.

Maybe it comes through thousands of people each doing something small.

We don't pretend to know God's plan for this business.

We only know that the story isn't finished yet.

If you feel led to give, we're grateful.

If you can't give but will share this story, we're grateful.

And if all you can offer is a prayer for this entrepreneur, his family, his team, and the road ahead, we're grateful for that too.

COVID changed the course of millions of lives and businesses.

This is one story that still has a chance for a different ending.

He kept going when quitting would have been easier.

Now we're asking for enough help to give him the opportunity to finish what he started.

Help us write the next chapter.