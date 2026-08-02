HBO not a cable network Help A Brother Out.

My name is Terell Adam Gray , and I am a 40-year-old man originally from Baltimore, Maryland. After years of making poor decisions and facing the consequences of my actions, I made the difficult decision to leave everything familiar behind and come to Utah for a fresh start.

I was recently released from prison and am currently participating in a court-ordered treatment and behavioral program as a condition of my parole. Right now, my main focus is staying sober, completing treatment successfully, and rebuilding my life the right way. Because of my treatment schedule and program requirements, I am not yet able to work full-time, which has made it difficult to meet even my most basic needs.

I am asking for help with essentials such as clothing, identification documents, transportation, and other necessities that will help me continue moving forward. Every dollar will go toward helping me become stable, independent, and successful as I work to reenter society.

I am also a father of four children. Being away from them has been one of the hardest parts of my journey. My goal is to become financially stable so I can support them and be the father they deserve. Their mother has carried a heavy burden while I have been working to get my life back on track, and I hope to ease some of that burden as I rebuild my future.

In 2020, I lost my mother, who was one of the most important people in my life. Since then, I have had very little family support. While I have sisters whom I love, they are facing their own struggles and are not in a position to help financially.

I am not asking for a handout to avoid responsibility. I am asking for a chance to succeed. I am doing the work required of me, attending treatment, following the conditions of my parole, and trying to build a better future one day at a time.

If you are able to donate, share this fundraiser, or offer words of encouragement, I would be deeply grateful. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for giving someone who is trying to change his life a chance.

With gratitude, my cash app tag is also $RemyRed8502.

Terell Adam Gray.