Hays Overseas

In August, we will be moving to Asia for a year to serve alongside missionaries who have been in the field for over 25 years and are seeking extra hands to spur on their ministry of equipping and mentoring youth. There are over 100 million youth in the area, but only a small handful of full-time missionaries to disciple them. Our desire is to learn from them, walk alongside our brothers and sisters, and also to discern whether the Lord is calling us into full-time ministry. This opportunity has not come without countless prayers, the help of counsel around us, and open doors—and we’re stepping out in faith, trusting that God will provide every step of the way.

Like all things the Lord calls His people to, we could not do this without our “village” behind us. We are currently building a team of prayer and financial partners to help send us. Our total need for the year is $45,000; which will cover travel, visas, rent, daily living costs, insurance, ministry materials, etc. We have already received a generous gift of $15,000 from our church, and are looking to fill in the rest. Although we cannot predict how the Lord will provide, we do know that in order to meet our goals we will need gifts that look something like this:

$15,000 (x1)

$5,000 (x2)

$2,500 (x3)

$1,000 (x6)

$500 (x10)

$100 (x12)

<$100 (many)





This journey is not just ours—it’s one we hope to walk together with the village that has shaped, encouraged, and supported us. For our own safety and the safety of those we are serving, we cannot share specifics about our location; however, we would love to chat in person or over the phone if you have any questions or want to hear more about the mission. You can reach us at: alecbaily.hays@gmail.com





With love and gratitude,

Alec & Baily



