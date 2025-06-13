Hays Overseas

Goal:
USD $45,000
Raised:
USD $48,800
Campaign funds will be received by Baily Hays
In August, we will be moving to Asia for a year to serve alongside missionaries who have been in the field for over 25 years and are seeking extra hands to spur on their ministry of equipping and mentoring youth. There are over 100 million youth in the area, but only a small handful of full-time missionaries to disciple them. Our desire is to learn from them, walk alongside our brothers and sisters, and also to discern whether the Lord is calling us into full-time ministry. This opportunity has not come without countless prayers, the help of counsel around us, and open doors—and we’re stepping out in faith, trusting that God will provide every step of the way.
Brenda and I are excited for your next journey. We'll be praying for you!
Carson and I are so excited for you and will be praying for you!
We will be praying for you 🙏🏼
May this next snapshot in your lives be warmly colored by God's faithfulness
We are so excited for you and we will be praying for you at every step along the journey! ♥️
Kat and I are so excited for you guys! Praying for you both!
