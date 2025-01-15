Supporting the Hawks Family

On the morning of January 15th, 2025, the Hawks Family was hit by barn fire. The barn, it's contents (including animal feed, tools, and supplies), machinery, and a calf were lost in the fire.

We're not sure how much the insurance will cover, or how long it will take. In the meantime, animals still need food and water, and the barn will need to be rebuilt.

The entire family cares for the animals and the property, this will be a difficult process for many of the six Hawks children.