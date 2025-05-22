Help Haven Beat Leukemia

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $22,790
Campaign funds will be received by Kyle Richie
Haven is a sweet, spunky six year old girl who loves karate, swimming, her cat Beauregard, and doing crafts with her grandma. She gives amazing hugs and was about to finish up her kindergarten year at the top of her class. Up until recently, Haven was living a typical six year old life. A few weeks ago she began to complain of her legs hurting, then recently about other body aches. On May 15th she went to the doctor and her world was turned upside down. The doctors did a blood test that showed potential leukemia. She was immediately sent to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital in Spokane where they did additional testing and diagnosed her with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. A bone biopsy was also done to determine if the cancer had spread to her brain and spine - thankfully it was caught in time and has not affected those areas.
She will spend the next 30 days at Sacred Heart Children's Hospital in Spokane, followed by weekly trips back to Spokane for the next nine months to receive further treatments. After that, she will need to take medication at home. In total, she is looking at a 2 1/2 year battle.
As a single dad, Haven's father Kyle is doing everything he can to support her through this difficult time. He has taken time off work to be by her side, but the travel expenses and lodging costs are adding up quickly. Kyle will be taking off a lot of work over the next nine months to travel back and forth to meet Haven in Spokane each week when she goes for treatment. We need your help to raise $30,000 to help cover these expenses and ensure that Haven gets the care and support she needs to beat leukemia and live a healthy, happy life.
Every dollar counts, and your contribution will bring Haven one step closer to being cancer-free. Your support will give her father peace of mind knowing that his little girl is receiving the best care possible and allow him to be by her side for treatments. Let's rally together to help Haven and Kyle so they can focus on her bright future!
July 14th, 2025
We have reached week 9 of the 9 month weekly treatment plan. Her weekly visits usually involve chemo and often times spinal taps. These are done to make sure the cancer has not spread to her CNS (central nervous system). They will also do an occasional bone biopsy to check her numbers. At this point, Haven remains standard risk. Which we are so grateful for. She will continue weekly treatments for the next 7 months and then approximately a year and a half of at home chemo treatments with occasional hospital check ups.
This coming weekly visit (July 18), she will be hospitalized for three days, as they are hooking her up to a backpack that will administer continuous chemo 24/7. Once they have monitored her for these 3 days, she will be released and will wear the pack for 28 days. This wasn’t originally in the protocol, but it was determined that this was the best course to follow at this point.
Haven has been through so much, but has remained in good spirits. She’s been a real trooper! She would be starting first grade this fall, unfortunately it’s too high of a risk for her to attend school with her classmates, so she will be homeschooled.
Thank you everyone for your generous donations and prayers. We will be forever grateful. We have definitely felt the power of your prayers.
