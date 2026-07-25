My first time doing this fund me thing. I have to move out of this state. To many things against God I can't take anymore. My heart is harden towards all these demonic laws they are passing. Im a handicapped senior citizen. If I was younger, I'd work two job to save and get out of here. Medical stuff keeps me from working. Im only one voice who disagrees with all this sanctuary/ criminals have extra rights to do whatever and run free to do t again. I need peace in my life and be able to walk out of my apartment without fear of being randomly shot.





I need a decent vehicle to drive and check new places toove to. Research work well but being in person, you get the real feel of the place.





Please if you can help we get out of Washington State I appreciate anything to help me. Thank you.