Blessing Jan & Teressa Hatfield

Jan Hatfield, beloved husband, father, and friend, has gone home to be with the Lord. Jan was a man who filled every room with music, laughter, and the love of Jesus. He was a devoted member of his band, a caring father, and a faithful servant to all who knew him. So many of us were touched by his kindness and blessed by his presence.

Now, as we grieve this tremendous loss, we have the opportunity to bless Jan’s cherished wife, Teressa, just as the Hatfields have blessed us. This fund will help cover Jan’s funeral expenses and provide ongoing support for Teressa as she navigates this difficult season.

Let’s come together as a community to honor Jan’s legacy and show Teressa the love and support she so richly deserves. Every gift, large or small, is a testament to the impact Jan and Teresa have had on our lives. Thank you for helping us care for this precious family in their time of need.