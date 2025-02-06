Celebrating 20 Years of Faithfulness: Let's Send Steve and Jamie on Sabbatical!

For everyone's awareness - Steve applied to a grant last year and was denied. It would have paid for a summer of sabbatical with his family visiting some of the SOMA family we support in Nicaragua, Slovakia, and Kenya. However - as friends and family members of SOMA - we say "Let's rally SOMA!!!!!!! - Let's send you out anyway!"

For the last 20 years...Steve has poured his heart and soul into SOMA Spokane, leading us with vision and unwavering dedication. As we celebrate this huge milestone, let's give back to him and his family, who have given so much.

Steve and Jamie just had their 25th wedding anniversary last fall, and his kids have also served and sacrificed alongside him. They're at ages where they can uniquely join this sabbatical.

We have an opportunity to send Steve and his family on a transformative sabbatical. This will allow him to:

Reconnect: Through close community and reflection.

Renew his marriage and family: By traveling and exploring.

Witness God's global mission: By visiting Soma's ministry partners in Nicaragua and Slovakia.

Return refreshed and inspired: Ready to lead Soma Spokane into the next chapter.

Let's show our love and appreciation for Steve and his family by making this sabbatical a reality.

Your generous contribution will provide them with the resources they need for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Together, let's invest in their well-being and the future of Soma Spokane!