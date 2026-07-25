Hardworking mom in need due to health issues.

🌟 **A Beacon of Hope in Dark Times** 🌟 I had always juggled multiple jobs, driven by dreams of providing our best life together. But everything changed when lupus tightened its grip on my body March 2025. The pain was unbearable and the fatigue insurmountable. Through the pain, I held on to my job for another 15 months before I couldn’t handle it. I quit a job that once filled me with pride but now caused only anguish—a cruel twist of fate for someone who thrives on activity. The applications have been flooding out since then, each one a prayer to find something less demanding than my last role. Yet the responses have remained silent. The bills keep coming and I've had to swallow the bitter pill of accepting help from family—an act as hard as it was necessary. Yet even in these trying times, hope has not abandoned us. It flickers like a candle against the darkness, waiting for someone kind enough to fan its flame. And that’s where you come into our story. 💖 Your support is more than just money—it's validation of my strength and resilience as a mother who refuses to crumble under adversity. I believe in small acts making big impacts. With your help, we can bridge the gap between now and when I find that job which cherishes both me and my son. If you could spare even just $5 —you’d be helping us keep our heads above water during these challenging times. Together, let's show the world how much one small act of kindness can fuel another's fight towards hope! 🫶🏾 Your support today could very well be tomorrow’s new beginnings. ❤️✨ Thank you for being part of our journey, turning darkness into light with your generosity and kindness. #TheLordIsMyShepard #FaithofAMustardSeed