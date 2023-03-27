Harbor of Grace Community Support

Harbor of Grace meets people where they are in this season of life. We believe that grace is for everyone.





We put back into our community through food cabinets, homes that are cold, school systems, and those who are struggling with life. Harbor of Grace originally started by handing out sleeping bags to those with no warm place to sleep and personal items to help them feel as though they were worthy.





We step in and fill the gap. We stand in the belief that we can be the hands and feet of Jesus. Your support helps us continue this work in our community.