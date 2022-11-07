Bugiri Orphanage Childrens School Fund

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $125
Robert and Christine Ojambo run the HAPPINESS CHILDREN'S CARE AND DEVELOPMENT CENTRE in Bugiri in Uganda.
I am the author of Provision for Vision. My wife and I are supporting the vision to provide a place where we can improve the quality of life and resettlement of abandoned children in the Bugiri District Community and now have 29 children in their care.
You can see details at https://provisionforvision.me/happiness-orphanage
We found them in a desperate situation where they had lost their main source of funding during Covid. They were six months behind in the rent of the building and had some days when they had no food at all. They get their water from a contaminated well and have to carry it for 3km.
Our support means that they now have three meals a day and clean water through a water filter. We were able to send out a Christmas parcel for their first real celebration. We would love to be able to also provide enough to send the children to school and improve their living conditions.
We are starting with the basics but later we will be putting together a project to buy land and build a safe and secure building for them with good hygiene.
100 percent of your donations will go to help the children (minus any payment processing and transfer fees). GiveSendGo do not charge a fee and we will send every penny that is donated.
July 31st, 2025
We have 27 children who need to go to school.
Thank you to everyone who is giving money for supplies for the center.
Let us ensure that all of the children can get to school.
November 7th, 2022
Thank you to the latest donator who gave $100 towards school fees.
Note that we cover all of the transfer fees so that the whole amount gets to the orphanage.
$100 is 376,000 shillings and is buying:
Ten counter books of 4500 shillings each, 4 pens each 1000, a mathematical set at 3000, a full uniform worth
135,000 shillings and the balance will go to half school fees.
May God bless you
November 7th, 2022
The latrine is now complete and the digging of the well will start in a few days.
Praise God.
October 24th, 2022
After the failure of the latrine at the orphanage we have been financing the building of a new one on the new piece of land.
We now have the hole dug and the walls and roof complete. The last stage is the build of the doors.
Then we can start the project of digging the well so there is no long walk to the communal well 3km away!
June 14th, 2022
The orphanage latrine has become unusable - so we are creating a new one on the new land!
A 26ft hole has now been dug and we await further funds to move to the next stages.
April 1st, 2022
Our gifts are helping Robert and Christine become self-sufficient by providing initial investment and advice on running a business for themselves.
Clean, healthy, water is a rare commodity in places where there is just a communal well.
Water filters provide the orphanage with clean water but also a product they can sell to their neighbors. We hope to be able to sell the water filters also.
All proceeds go to the Happiness Children's Care and Development Center.
January 27th, 2022
A kind person from Denmark has donated (directly) so that land can be purchased for a new site for the orphanage. Praise be to God.
The land has potential for expansion and building to make it exactly what the children need.
January 19th, 2022
The orphanage gets its water from a well that is used by everyone in the local area - including the animals.
We were able to find a company in Kampala that sold water filters. Now the children drink clean water every day.
January 19th, 2022
We were blessed to be able to send a Christmas parcel out to Bugiri with gifts for the children. Combined with some extra funding, this enabled Robert and Christine to buy food and drink to all have a wonderful day. God is good, all of the time.
