Bugiri Orphanage Childrens School Fund

Robert and Christine Ojambo run the HAPPINESS CHILDREN'S CARE AND DEVELOPMENT CENTRE in Bugiri in Uganda.



I am the author of Provision for Vision. My wife and I are supporting the vision to provide a place where we can improve the quality of life and resettlement of abandoned children in the Bugiri District Community and now have 29 children in their care.

You can see details at https://provisionforvision.me/happiness-orphanage

We found them in a desperate situation where they had lost their main source of funding during Covid. They were six months behind in the rent of the building and had some days when they had no food at all. They get their water from a contaminated well and have to carry it for 3km.



Our support means that they now have three meals a day and clean water through a water filter. We were able to send out a Christmas parcel for their first real celebration. We would love to be able to also provide enough to send the children to school and improve their living conditions.

We are starting with the basics but later we will be putting together a project to buy land and build a safe and secure building for them with good hygiene.

100 percent of your donations will go to help the children (minus any payment processing and transfer fees). GiveSendGo do not charge a fee and we will send every penny that is donated.

