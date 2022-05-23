Hello, my name is Hannah Karanick and I am 17 years old! I created a project called “Hannah’s Helpful Hands” after I witnessed a second grader being teased at school.



It all started when I was in elementary school. My heart was broken when I saw some kids making fun of a fellow second grade student who had unwashed clothes and bad hygiene. This student was from a low-income family and could not afford new clothes and basic necessities.



My family has hosted and loved many foster kids during my life and I have noticed that their self-esteem and their involvement in school thrived when they had a backpack, new shoes and clean clothes.



For years, I had been trying to come up with an idea for how I could help the kids in my old elementary school. Then, last year when I was 12 years old, the idea of an anonymous closet was born! I talked with the school principal at my old elementary school and received permission to supply hygiene and laundry kits for children who needed them. The school staff was very helpful and gave me a space in the school office to store these items and the staff would anonymously distribute them to children in need. From staff requests and brainstorming, I have added gift cards for new shoes, backpacks, handmade quilts, plain shirts and sweatshirts, and other common items to the list of available necessities for students to receive.





Donations to this campaign will go directly to the supplies needed to keep my closets full. Below are some of the items we like to keep stocked:



Hygiene kits (shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothbrush and paste, first aid kit, brush, comb, hand sanitizer): $7

Laundry kits ($7 in quarters, laundry detergent, fabric softener, dryer sheets): $10

Packs of 5 plain shirts: $10

Packs of 3 plain hoodie sweatshirts: $12

New backpacks: $20

Handmade quilt supplies (fabric, batting, thread and hours of love): $4

Gift cards for new shoes: $35



In the last year, I have been able to grow from 1 elementary school to serving an entire elementary school district with thousands of students! Your donation will help me continue my dream to help others in need! Thank you in advance for your continued support as I work towards helping even more students.



For In-Kind donations or media inquiries: HHH@xclaimed.org



