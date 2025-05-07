Supporting a Small Business Through Health Crisis

For nearly 40 years, Hall Marketing Group, Inc. has proudly served businesses across the country, delivering high-quality promotional products, corporate gifting solutions, and creative marketing services from our headquarters in Plano, Texas. At the heart of it all is our founder, Thomas Hall — a dedicated leader, innovator, and passionate supporter of small business success.

Now, Thomas needs our help.

A Sudden Health Crisis

In early April, Thomas was hospitalized with acute necrotizing pancreatitis, a rare but serious condition that causes severe inflammation and tissue damage to the pancreas. What began as sudden abdominal pain quickly escalated to a life-threatening emergency. Thomas has since undergone multiple procedures and is currently recovering in the hospital, facing a long and uncertain road back to full health.

This unexpected crisis has placed an enormous strain not only on Thomas and his family, but on the business he built from the ground up. As a small team that relies heavily on his leadership and vision, we’re doing everything we can to keep operations moving — but we need support to bridge the gap.

How You Can Help

Your donation will directly support:

Covering immediate business operating costs during Thomas’s recovery

Supporting payroll for our team to avoid layoffs or lost work

Continuing to serve our loyal clients with minimal interruption

Offsetting unexpected medical expenses not covered by insurance

Preparing for a strong relaunch once Thomas is able to return





Standing by a Local Business Leader

Thomas has been a fixture in the Texas business community for decades — known for his integrity, creative energy, and commitment to helping others succeed. Now it’s our turn to support him.

With your help, Hall Marketing Group can weather this storm, support our team, and ensure that Thomas comes back to a business that’s ready to thrive again.

We’re deeply grateful for any support you can offer — whether through a donation, a share, or simply spreading the word.





Thank you.