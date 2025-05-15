Honduras Mission Trip

In October 2019, I had the incredible opportunity to serve on a mission trip to Honduras and I have the opportunity to go again this year. These people are precious to me. To be able to share the love of Christ, support local ministries, and help meet physical and spiritual needs of those who are way less fortunate than we are.

To make this possible, I need to raise funds. If you feel led to give, I would be so grateful! Below is the donation link—every gift helps me get there!

More than anything, we ask for your prayers—for our team, our travels, and the people we’ll have the privilege to serve. Thank you for your love and support!

"Go into all the world and preach the Gospel to all creation." – Mark 16:15