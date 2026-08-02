Halfway house, Renovations, Relocation.

Eleven years ago, I had a dream that changed my life, a vision that led me to marry my wife from the Philippines. After 2½ years of courting and working to support both households, we've been married 4 years now, though we've only spent 2½ weeks together.





Last year, I left trucking due to health concerns and returned to the States. Now we're working toward a future that honors both our families and our faith.





We're renovating our house in Pensacola, FL to serve a deeper purpose: we plan to open it as a halfway house for people who have completed their parole, offering them a place to rebuild.





These goals require funds for renovations, travel, and startup capital. We're trusting in God's purpose and plan, and we're grateful for any support that helps us move forward together.