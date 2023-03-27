Haiti Sept 2026 ~ Village work takes $$

Hi all !





Time is getting close !! I leave in about 2.5 weeks. I usually don't reach out for financial help but could use some. I still need to pay for transport round trip to and from airport to MFI Guest House, $117 each way including tip, 3 nights at MFI $90 total, I still need to get a Power bank. Super important as we don't have power so being able to charge things when the generator is on for short times is essential. I can charge my lights, phone, rechargeable fans etc. I love to get toys for the multitude of kids from Oriental Trading Co, Different medical things for our DR on staff. Haiti doesn't have much aspirin, band-aids, things for stopping bleeding etc. Any excess funds I use for buying more food baskets, give to someone very needy, a pastor, Fuel etc. Never run out of things that are needed. If It touches your heart to help Id be forever grateful. You are joining us on this trip when you give!

This isn't easy for me to ask but here it is. Thank you so much and pray for our team as we head into Haiti where VooDoo is the national religion. They will soon be FREE.