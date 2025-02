Hailey & Dillon's Dream Honeymoon Fund

Our love story is one filled with God's direction. We have been incredibly blessed to be engaged and planning our wedding. And while we have a dream honeymoon in mind, the costs, in light of the economy and our status as a new grad and a finishing student, is making our dream feel distant. We are prayerful our friends and family may choose this campaign to help and support making our wedding not only a beautiful end to a tremendous courtship, but a memorable beginning to a life full of love, beauty, and incredible experiences together.