Summer Internship

Hi everyone! My name is Hadassah Marzano, and God has placed a calling on my life to pursue ministry and evangelism. I have been given a huge opportunity to serve at King’s Castle ministry in El Salvador for two months this summer! I went there previously on my very first missions trip and it was life changing. There were powerful healings, and even more importantly, people were accepting the Gospel and the truth. I learned so much in just one week, and I know that staying there for an extended amount of time would be even more beneficial. So I am simply asking everyone to pray. Pray for safe travels going to and from, pray for the miraculous to happen, and pray that I might grow even stronger in my walk with the Lord. And that everything I learn there will help me greatly in the future. If this has reached your heart, and you feel called to help me raise the funds that would also be a huge blessing. But I believe pray is the most powerful tool when many are gathered together. Another thing I would like to say is that I’m not 100% sure on the exact cost so I did ask for a little extra. However, if I do go over in raising funds for my internship I will definitely be using the extra money for my missions trip that I leave for 2 weeks after I return from El Salvador. The missions trip is to Northern Ireland and I’m given the opportunity to go with my church’s young adults group which is another blessing. I am so grateful that I get the opportunity to spend my summer serving the Lord and forwarding His kingdom. Again I thank you guys for giving and most importantly praying. God bless you all!
