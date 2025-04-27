Help me get a vehicle and an attorney for custody

My name is Gwyn Holley. I have two beautiful daughters named Evelyn and Clara. They mean the world to me. I am currently in a financial struggle as I get back on my feet. I was a stay at home mom but recently left my relationship with my children’s father. This left me having to get a job (which I love where I work now and it’s a daycare that my children can attend, but being a daycare I’m just not making enough to fully sustain off of especially as I get back on my feet). It also left me without a car, needing to search for an apartment (my parents so graciously are letting me stay in an apartment they have, but it won’t work long term), and also needing to retain an attorney for legal custody help. I want my girls 50/50, while my ex goes back and forth between wanting them full time with me out of the picture or not. He and his family have money to afford lawyers and be financially stable from month to month, and nothing is really changing for him while my entire life got flipped upside down. Truly any amount helps. 🩷