SEED THE SOUND SPARK THE FUTURE

You’re not just funding a studio. You’re fueling dreams, empowering artists, and building legacy.





James 2:17 (KJV) "Even so faith, if it hath not works, is dead, being alone."

At G Wave Records, we’re on a mission to uplift Filipino artists and transform the local audio industry. With your generous support, we can continue developing innovative, purpose-driven audio services that serve emerging talents across the Philippines.

Your contribution goes beyond a donation—it’s a declaration of belief.

A belief in creativity. In dignity. In music that moves people.

🎙️ THE STORY: BRIDGING PASSION AND PROVISION





👋 Hi, I’m Joseph, though most people know me as GELVS.





I’m an audio engineer, a devoted husband, and a father of one (with another on the way), building a home-based mixing and mastering business from the ground up. After navigating career shifts and economic challenges, I’ve realigned my life with what matters most: creating meaningful audio experiences that serve others.





Today, I’m doing everything I can to support my growing family from home—with faith, intention, and purpose.





💡 WHY THIS MATTERS





This campaign is more than a request — it’s an invitation to partner in a partner in a mission-driven movement.





I’m building a sustainable audio production business rooted in family, service, and sound excellence. Your support helps develop a small home studio capable of empowering global creatives, elevating underserved voices, and creating a meaningful livelihood—all while living out the values of stewardship, integrity, and the Sustainable Development Goals.





I’m preparing for a pivotal transition:

🔧 Upgrading essential tools

📚 Completing industry certifications

📡 Expanding my services to global clients





These are the building blocks for a stable, service-based business that supports my family and serves the creative community with excellence.





🧡 YOUR SUPPORT WILL HELP









• Upgrade critical audio gear for industry-standard quality

• Enroll in professional training and certification programs

• Scale and market services to serve local and international clients

• Resolve urgent family obligations with grace

• Sustain our household while stabilizing this new chapter





With your help, I can continue working from home, remain present for my growing family, and avoid being separated during life's most meaningful moments — including the birth of our next child. I don’t want to miss out on memories or milestones, I want to be here, I want to provide, and remain committed to empowering artists and uplifting lives through sound.





🎯 OUR SHARED GOAL





We're believing for $12,000 USD = ₱678,000 PHP to stabilize and scale this dream, supporting both a family in transition and an audio mission with purpose.





The vision aligns with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, especially empowering families, ethical entrepreneurship, and accessible education through music.





• SDG 1 (No Poverty): Lifting a family toward financial independence.

• SDG 4 (Quality Education): Investing in certified training to grow quality skills.

• SDG 8 (Decent Work & Economic Growth): Building ethical, independent income.

• SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption): A sustainable and low-footprint home studio model.





This campaign is about creating a scalable, service-based legacy rooted in love, excellence, and creative empowerment.





This isn’t a one-time dream — it’s a foundation. Your support equips to build a business that blesses many, long after this campaign ends.





💱 CURRENCY NOTE & TRANSPARENCY





As of the launch of this campaign:

$1 USD ≈ ₱56.50 PHP

Total Goal: $12,000 USD = ₱678,000 PHP





Deductions:

• 10% donation to GiveSendGo: $1,200 USD = ₱67,800

• Estimated platform & processing fees (4.5%): ~$540 USD = ₱30,510





Net funds received:

• Total After Deductions: ~$10,260 USD = ₱579,690 PHP





These funds will go directly to:

• Audio gear upgrades

• Certification and training

• Marketing and business tools

• Daily and emergency needs

• Family support during transition





Giving Back:

Even as we receive, we give back. 10% of this campaign supports GiveSendGo’s mission—because this vision is meant to grow beyond me.





🤝 EVERY GIFT MATTERS





Whether you choose to give, share, or pray— you become part of this journey.

Your kindness helps us stay together during life’s most meaningful moments.

May God bless you richly and return your kindness a hundredfold.





With all my heart,

Joseph Gelvin “Gelvs” Agualada

Founder, G Wave Records









P.S.

🎁 SUPPORTER REWARDS

– SIMPLE GIFTS FROM THE HEART





All gifts will be delivered after the home studio upgrade, ensuring quality and excellence in return.





💗 TIER 1: SUPPORTER – $100+





🎵 You’ll Receive:

• An exclusive, relaxing original audio track (digital download)

• A personalized thank-you message





You are helping lay the foundation—every note I produce carries your kindness.

🕊️ TIER 2: THE COMMUNITY BUILDER – $500+





🎵 You’ll Receive:

• Your name listed on my studio wall

• The exclusive relaxing music track

• A heartfelt thank-you video from me and my family





You become part of the space where dreams are crafted.





🔊 TIER 3: THE CREATIVE SPONSOR – $1000+





🎵 You’ll Receive:

• 1 mix or master credit (valid 1 year)

• Your name on my studio wall

• Exclusive relaxing music track

• Family thank-you video





You’re empowering artistry, service, and sound at a professional level.





🌟 TIER 4: THE HONORARY PRODUCER – $2,000+





🎵 What You’ll Receive:

• Honorary Producer credit on my future music releases (valid for 3 years from studio relaunch)

• 1 mix or master credit (valid for 1 year)

• Name on the studio wall

• Relaxing music track

• Family thank-you video





You’re more than a donor — you’re a legacy-builder in this journey of purpose and creativity. Your support makes the music possible.





To learn more about me, visit to connect, explore my music, and follow this journey.:

🔗 https://linktr.ee/gelvs



Your presence and encouragement truly mean the world.