SEED THE SOUND SPARK THE FUTURE

I’m an audio engineer, a devoted husband, and a father of one (with another on the way), building a home-based mixing and mastering business from the ground up. After navigating career shifts and economic challenges, I’ve realigned my life with what matters most: creating meaningful audio experiences that serve others.
Today, I’m doing everything I can to support my growing family from home—with faith, intention, and purpose.
This campaign is more than a request — it’s an invitation to partner in a partner in a mission-driven movement.
I’m building a sustainable audio production business rooted in family, service, and sound excellence. Your support helps develop a small home studio capable of empowering global creatives, elevating underserved voices, and creating a meaningful livelihood—all while living out the values of stewardship, integrity, and the Sustainable Development Goals.
I’m preparing for a pivotal transition:
These are the building blocks for a stable, service-based business that supports my family and serves the creative community with excellence.
With your help, I can continue working from home, remain present for my growing family, and avoid being separated during life's most meaningful moments — including the birth of our next child. I don’t want to miss out on memories or milestones, I want to be here, I want to provide, and remain committed to empowering artists and uplifting lives through sound.
We're believing for $12,000 USD = ₱678,000 PHP to stabilize and scale this dream, supporting both a family in transition and an audio mission with purpose.
The vision aligns with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, especially empowering families, ethical entrepreneurship, and accessible education through music.
• SDG 1 (No Poverty): Lifting a family toward financial independence.
• SDG 4 (Quality Education): Investing in certified training to grow quality skills.
• SDG 8 (Decent Work & Economic Growth): Building ethical, independent income.
• SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption): A sustainable and low-footprint home studio model.
This campaign is about creating a scalable, service-based legacy rooted in love, excellence, and creative empowerment.
This isn’t a one-time dream — it’s a foundation. Your support equips to build a business that blesses many, long after this campaign ends.
As of the launch of this campaign:
Deductions:
Net funds received:
These funds will go directly to:
Giving Back:
Even as we receive, we give back. 10% of this campaign supports GiveSendGo’s mission—because this vision is meant to grow beyond me.
All gifts will be delivered after the home studio upgrade, ensuring quality and excellence in return.
🎵 You’ll Receive:
You are helping lay the foundation—every note I produce carries your kindness.
🎵 You’ll Receive:
You become part of the space where dreams are crafted.
🎵 You’ll Receive:
You’re empowering artistry, service, and sound at a professional level.
🎵 What You’ll Receive:
You’re more than a donor — you’re a legacy-builder in this journey of purpose and creativity. Your support makes the music possible.
To learn more about me, visit to connect, explore my music, and follow this journey.:
Your presence and encouragement truly mean the world.
