Guatemala Mission Trip w/ ALFC.us

I've been accepted to join Abundant Life Foursquare Church from Bremerton, WA on a mission trip to Guatemala, September 17–28, 2026. This is an opportunity I'm truly grateful for.





During our time there, we'll spend a day cleaning the grounds and engaging with students at ALFC's adopted school in La Isla, host a community party for the La Isla children and their families, participate in Sunday services at local churches, and host our third pastors conference. Most importantly, we'll have the opportunity to share our faith and grow in our walks with Jesus.





I'm raising funds to help cover the costs of this trip. Your support would mean so much to me as I prepare for this journey. I ask for your prayers as well, that the Lord will help me adjust to an unfamiliar culture, that the different climate, new foods, and language barrier won't stand in the way of God's work, and that He will minister effectively through our team.





Thank you for standing with me or just supporting me, in this endeavor.