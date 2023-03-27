Guardian Caps for Our Football Teams

I'm raising money to get Guardian Cap XT 2.0 helmets with our team logo for every player on our JV and Varsity high school football teams.





Head injuries are very serious for children whose brains are still developing. Guardian Caps are designed to reduce impact and help protect players during practice and games. Our school cannot afford to purchase them, and neither can many of the players' families.





The caps cost $90 each. Team logos are $5 each.





Your support would help us equip our teams with this protective equipment and give our players and their families peace of mind. Thank you for standing with us.