Growing Our Dairy Farm

I'm an Information Communication Technology graduate who finished my diploma in December 2025. After graduation, I've been searching for work without success. Rather than get discouraged, I decided to start a small dairy farming project with one cow that produces 10 liters in the morning and 10 liters in the evening. I sell the milk within my community, and it generates a small income for my daily needs.





Now I want to grow this dairy farm by adding more cattle. Your support would help me expand this business and build a more stable income for myself. Thank you for standing with me as I work to grow what I've started. Adding like two freshian cattles one costing two hundred thousand Kenyan shillings, your help would be so much appreciated.