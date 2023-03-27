Growing My Small Business to Support My Family

I'm a mom of two who recently started my own small business. I'm working hard to build something that can provide for my family while helping other small businesses with the behind-the-scenes work it takes to keep their businesses running.





Right now, I'm raising funds to help with startup expenses, equipment, marketing, and securing a small office space where I can continue growing the business. These resources will help me create a sustainable foundation for what I'm building.





Your support would mean so much as I work to turn this new business into something that works for my family and the clients I serve. Thank you for standing with me.