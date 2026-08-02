Growing Food and Faith for Those in Need

I believe there will be grave shortages in the years to come, and I'm called to respond. I'm raising funds to grow food organically and deliver it to people in need right here in America. I also write music, and my songs are all linked to scripture. Through this work, growing food and sharing songs rooted in faith, I want to help people stay connected to Christ. Your support will help me build this ministry of food and music for those who need it most. Thank you for standing with me. fill the storehouses for the body of Christ