Growing Davick Wash & Care Into a Smart Laundry

I'm raising funds to grow Davick Wash & Care, my small laundry business, into a professional smart pickup and delivery service here in Nigeria.





I've already started the business and invested my own resources into serving customers. With your support, I can purchase better laundry equipment, improve our operations, and launch reliable pickup and delivery so we can reach more customers.





This fundraiser will help me take Davick Wash & Care one step closer to becoming a sustainable company that creates opportunities and serves our community. Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a real difference.





Thank you for standing with me as we grow.