I've won and I need your help to keep on winning.

Help me raise the funds I need for my Master's program at Sheffield University where I have been selected to study Msc. Drug Discovery Science.

I'm almost at the top, it's within reach. To get there, to climb this hill, I need your hand. I'm raising 65K USD ( equivalent to 48942 pounds) to pay for my tuition and living expenses in the academic year ( 2025 September to 2026)

In my undergrad, I pushed to excel. In the 3 years that I was back in uni to complete my bachelors of Pharmacy degree, not only was I focused on my studies but was the only triathlete in my class. Discipline was key. I kept a tight schedule of my time so that I’d have a good account of myself. In the morning by sunrise, I'd be in the pool, on the tracks running or cycling, all days, through all weathers. At 9am I was in class like everybody else and in the evening, I’d have an extra 2 hours of training to polish up areas that needed improving. Discipline was key and it paid off. In those 3 years, despite 2 knee surgeries, I participated competitively in 3 triathlons, 1 being a sprint and 2 being middle distance ( 1.86km open water swim, 90 km cycling and 21 km run) competed in several long distance mountain bike races, road bike races, put in an ultramarathon and graduated as a doctor. So, I have pursued excellence of mind, body and spirit.

Before going back to uni for my undergrad ( which I had to take an academic break due to financial constraints) I founded my startup, Micrive Infinite . Through this venture, I developed protocols that strategically integrated 3D printing into surgical planning and execution in Kenya. This work enabled more precise, customized, and efficient procedures, and it was met with great success. The proceeds from Micrive Infinite allowed me to finance and complete my undergraduate education, Bachelor of Pharmacy. This is an achievement I’m immensely proud of, as it symbolizes both resilience and resourcefulness.

Now, I am at a point where things have evolved. I know how to work. I know how to build. But with my course starting September 2025, I don’t have the time to launch another venture. This is why I need help. This is why I need your help. I have been accepted to pursue a niche area in pharmaceutical sciences. An achievement based on merit. However, I am afraid that I cannot be able to afford this or raise funds through another start up because of time constraints ( it starts in sept 2025) and my confirmation came in April 2025.

The funds raised will cover tuition, accommodation and living expenses for the entire duration of the program.

Because of this, I am appealing to you. Time is short but we have an abundance of heart. Clasp my hand. Let's raise this money. Thank you.



